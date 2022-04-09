Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $51,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $149.57. 2,961,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

