DAOventures (DVD) Tops One Day Volume of $3,088.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $368,800.78 and approximately $3,088.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006499 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

