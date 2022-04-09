Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) Market Capitalization Tops $16,585.57

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Yearn Finance Bit has a market cap of $16,585.57 and $193.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.18 or 0.00035541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00106781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

YFBT is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Finance Bit

