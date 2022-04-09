DDKoin (DDK) Trading 38% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (DDK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $250,956.70 and approximately $4,480.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00225146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007493 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005654 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002287 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

