iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $51,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,770,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.89. 682,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,615. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

