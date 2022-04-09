Zacks: Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.57. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.38.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.23. 944,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,664. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.10 and a 200 day moving average of $529.42.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.