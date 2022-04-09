$2.10 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle also reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $19.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.42 to $19.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

JLL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.16. 272,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.94. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

