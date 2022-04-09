NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and $1.51 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $17.29 or 0.00040491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 664,783,284 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

