Curecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,751.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Curecoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00263850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,519,894 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.