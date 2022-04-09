$171.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) will post $171.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $737.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $814.57 million, with estimates ranging from $779.70 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,063,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.43. 176,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.