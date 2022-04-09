Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $157.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.05 million to $158.55 million. Stratasys posted sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $686.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 407,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $18,548,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $10,978,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

