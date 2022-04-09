Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will post sales of $61.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $361.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $363.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $459.02 million, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $467.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allbirds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 961,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allbirds (BIRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.