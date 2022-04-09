$461.86 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $461.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.90 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $402.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

