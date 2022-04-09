e-Gulden One Day Volume Hits $101.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $101.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00263850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,693 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,524 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

