Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.06 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.82 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

