Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to post sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.78 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Landec posted sales of $139.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $358.13 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%.

LNDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 108,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,641. The company has a market cap of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Landec by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.