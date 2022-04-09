Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) will report $605.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 413,386 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 10,998,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,046,132. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

