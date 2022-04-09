TRAVA.FINANCE Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $260,822.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.04 or 0.07613857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,567.90 or 1.00124157 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 474,568,584 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

