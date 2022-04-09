APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. APA reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

