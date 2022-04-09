$64.04 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) to announce $64.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.08 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $300.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $340.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

LASR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 155,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,569. The firm has a market cap of $687.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in nLIGHT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

