Fifth Third Bancorp Has $61.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $61,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

