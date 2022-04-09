FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.70 million and $2.89 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002218 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 819,185,150 coins and its circulating supply is 486,876,380 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.