Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $111.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

