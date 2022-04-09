nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,921 shares of company stock worth $607,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 803,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,084. nCino has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

