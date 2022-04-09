SingularityDAO (SDAO) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $60.19 million and $4.01 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00106400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

