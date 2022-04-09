Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $65.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of DT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,934. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

