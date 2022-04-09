NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NUVSF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 16,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,644. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

