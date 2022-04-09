Zenfuse Price Tops $0.0281 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $52,600.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

