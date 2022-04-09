AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $885.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,887 shares of company stock worth $5,716,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 397.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,538. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $73.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

