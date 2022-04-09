UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNCRY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($20.44) to €15.50 ($17.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UNCRY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.