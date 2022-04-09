Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 529,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

