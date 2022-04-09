CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CTT stock remained flat at $$8.00 on Monday. 117,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

