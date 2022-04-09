Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,917 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $385,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,407,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

