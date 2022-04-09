Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.25).

MGAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON MGAM traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 298.50 ($3.91). 258,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,750. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £851.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 338.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.10), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($230,893.43).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

