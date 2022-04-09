Analysts Expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will post $66.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.01 million to $79.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $69.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.77. 525,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

