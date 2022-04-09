ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives $12.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,849. ironSource has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

