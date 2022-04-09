Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELDN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

