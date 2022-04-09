6 Meridian Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. 1,258,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

