Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target at $72.02

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,643. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

