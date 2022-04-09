$640.22 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will announce $640.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.40 million and the lowest is $630.50 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after buying an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

