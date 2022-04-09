6 Meridian Invests $288,000 in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock worth $12,596,152. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RILY stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.39. 300,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.86 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

