Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

