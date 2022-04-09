Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $80.81 or 0.00189617 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $24,297.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.80 or 0.99883909 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 87,574 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

