Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,923. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

