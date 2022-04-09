Cyclone Protocol Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $49,945.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $118.13 or 0.00277454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006991 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00272018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 245.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

