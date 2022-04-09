6 Meridian Cuts Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $328,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIF remained flat at $$14.38 during trading hours on Friday. 25,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,307. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

