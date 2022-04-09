6 Meridian Trims Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $14,635,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.71. 147,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,262. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

