Polis (POLIS) Price Up 14.5% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $21,529.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006979 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00271734 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 242.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00277454 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

