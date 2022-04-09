The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $27.90 Average PT from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 12.63. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,826,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,271,000 after acquiring an additional 941,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

