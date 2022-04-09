Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

EC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

